



— A celebration was underway Monday on the streets of East Harlem.

The 43rd annual Three Kings Day Parade began at El Museo Del Barrio early in the morning and moved into the streets, with people dressed as the three kings marching. They were accompanied by real camels, musicians, handmade puppets, and stilts walkers, CBS2’s Charlie Cooper reported.

This year’s event honored New York City’s immigrant and migrant communities and their contributions here. It’s about encouraging diversity and, most importantly, about passing the religious and cultural tradition down to the next generation.

“The thing that really inspires me and excites me is seeing the faces of the young children. There are many public schools along the parade route and just seeing the king, seeing the outfits, hearing the music, seeing the camels,” parade organizer Joe Rogers said.

“I feel like it’s just important to raise my kids and let them know where they come from and a little bit about what our history is about,” Victoria Martinez said.

Organizers crowned some kings and queens of their own who are making an impact in the community. The celebration brought together art, history, and culture, and while participants march, it was an opportunity for those unfamiliar with the celebration to learn more about it.

Nearly 4,000 people were expected to participate in the festivities Monday, including dozens of elementary to high school students. Organizers said it’s another way to teach them a part of history that may not show up in their text books.