



— One of the biggest counties in the Tri-State Area took big steps Tuesday toward sustainability. It will now require real steps be taken in reducing its carbon emissions.

Nassau County is taking a pledge to act aggressively on climate change. County Executive Laura Curran signed on to New York state’s Climate Smart Communities Program, which means reducing green house gas emissions at the local level, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

“We see rising see levels and we see the fires raging in Australia, you start to feel a little bit helpless. What can I do? This is overwhelming, which is why I feel very lucky that we on the local level can take the bull by the horns and do what we can,” Curran said.

MORE: New York Lauded For Ambitious Plan To Dramatically Slash Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2050

The county has vowed to inventory then decrease its energy use, shift to renewable energy like solar on county buildings, convert its fleet to low- or no-emission vehicles

and install charging stations. It also plans to promote recycling and build greener county facilities, all steps to make the private sector think twice about its carbon footprint.

“We believe local business leaders, local homeowners will hear that message and start to take similar action and sort of ask the same question: why am I not doing this?” said Neal Lewis of the Sustainability Institute at Molloy College.

The state offers local governments grants and a blueprint on how to go green.

“There is a great sense around the state to do something, but the something should not be vague, and now municipalities have a very clear idea of what that is,” said Joshua Klainberg of the New York League of Conservation Voters.

FLASHBACK: Study: Man-Made Global Warming To Cause 95 Percent Of Very Hot Days By 2050

Of the 290 towns, villages, and counties that have signed on, only 34 have taken significant steps. Environmental leaders say Long Island, which is on the front line of sea level and storm surge concerns, cannot wait for federal action.

“Climate change is everyone’s responsibility — individually, each community, each municipality and each level of government,” said Adrienne Esposito of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

What will it all cost? Curran said several million dollars upfront in seed money, already earmarked in the county capital budget. But there will be long-term savings in energy reduction.

The savings to Long Island’s vulnerable shore communities, for now, would be priceless.

The state has set a goal of zero net emissions by 2050.