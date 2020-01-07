Comments
FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Twenty-three people were busted during one of the largest drug stings in New Jersey State history.
Investigators say the group was taking popular candies, such as Sour Patch Kids, and turning them into illegal THC edibles.
THC is the substance that creates most of marijuana’s high.
Police say they seized nearly 21,000 packages of candy, 1,100 pounds of marijuana and more than 6,000 flavored vaping cartridges.
The street value of the drugs was more than $2 million.
“These edibles are designed by criminals to appeal to young people with the goal of creating a regular client who’s gonna be hooked on that product,” Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said.
The police also seized more than $10 million in assets from the suspects, including 21 exotic cars worth $3 million.