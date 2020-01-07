



Police are searching for a group of suspects behind more than a dozen newsstand robberies citywide.

So far, three 15-year-old boys have been arrested in the case, but investigators are still looking to question 10 others.

Police say the group has robbed 14 newsstands, including two in Brooklyn last month.

The most recent incident happened around 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 inside the Borough Hall subway station.

Police said four men went behind the counter and punched the 53-year-old worker before running off with stolen cash and candy. Surveillance video shows one suspect push the newsstand employee, open the register and hand over the cash to another hooded suspect.

About one week before on Dec. 16, another newsstand was robbed inside the Atlantic Avenue station.

Police said in that case, the 49-year-old employee was also threatened with a knife.

The workers in both incidents refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.