NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspects accused of at least two robberies in Upper Manhattan.
The NYPD say last month they robbed a 13-year-old boy at knifepoint at a Harlem Shake Shack on West 125th Street.
Investigators say they snatched his AirPods right from his ears. The boy was not hurt.
The suspects are also accused of hitting a 23-year-old woman on her face and causing her AirPods to fall out in Morningside Heights on Dec. 22. The incident happened at 543 West 110th Street.
Police say one of the suspects picked the AirPods up and ran off.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
