



— A gas station attendant in Queens was attacked by a customer in the middle of the night.

Now, police are looking for the person who did it.

Surveillance video recounts a gruesome ordeal that unfolded at Woodhaven Auto Care on Atlantic Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The footage shows 65-year-old Sabbir Chowdhory tussling on the ground with a customer he came out to serve. Police say the customer got into an argument with Chowdhory and then started punching him.

“I got a phone call from my father, he was working over here, that he just got beat up,” the victim’s son told CBSN New York’s Charlie Cooper. “He’s a pretty old guy so they beat him down to the ground.”

The suspect then pulled out a knife, robbed the attendant and then slashed him in the face.

Police say the suspect dropped the knife he used to slash the victim It’s now key evidence in their investigation.

EMS rushed Chowdhory to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Doctors treated him for a slash wound, a broken nose and a swollen face. All this and the suspect only walked away with $60.

“For something like this to take place and for him to be treated this way and hurt as badly as he was is completely unacceptable. There are monsters out there,” the victim’s colleague said.

Police now looking for the suspect — a man who owns a blue Audi without front plates. They’re hoping to get justice for a man who was simply doing his job.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.