



— Investigators say two people were critically injured when a car fleeing from police crashed into their vehicle in Queens

The incident started when an officer tried pulling over a silver car for running a red light, but the car took off.

James O’Donoghue was getting ready for dinner around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when he heard the crash outside his home at the corner of 105th Street and 107th Avenue in Ozone Park.

“It was just a loud bang,” he told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “I saw this accident and I just immediately threw on my shoes and ran across the street.”

Police say the silver car, carrying at least three people, blew through a stop sign and T-boned a black ride-share car.

Three people in the silver car then allegedly got out and ran away. One of them left behind his jacket on a nearby fence.

“I checked the silver car first and there was nobody in there, which was kinda shocking, and then I saw one figure running off,” O’Donoghue said.

“We see two kids run that way then turn back and run, then the third one was stumbling and he fell down,” witness Anthony Ramcharam said.

Authorities say the 61-year-old ride-share driver and his 23-year-old passenger were trapped in the mangled wreckage, going in and out of consciousness. Before paramedics even arrived, witnesses ran over to help however they could.

“The doors were locked and everything, and what we tried to do was just like push my arm through and open up the door,” O’Donoghue said. “The kid in the back seat wasn’t, like, talking or anything like that. It was kind of a scary situation.”

Police say the silver car is reported stolen. Investigators are now looking for surveillance footage to try and track where those three suspects ran.