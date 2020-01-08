SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two people, including a one-year-old child, were attacked by a dog in Rockland County.
Police were called to Hoyt Street in Spring Valley around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Witnesses say the pit bull attacked the one-year-old while a group of children were outside playing.
Neighbors acted quickly, pulling the dog off the child. That’s when a 29-year-old man was bit on his arm.
Community leaders say the child could have been seriously injured.
“Thankfully it was cold outside and the mother had put on extra layers of clothing so the dog only bitten into the clothing and the blanket and protective gear,” Rabbi Yisroel Kahan said.
The 29-year-old man had to have surgery on his arm. The dog was taken to the Hi-Tor Animal Shelter.
Police say they have tentatively identified the owner.