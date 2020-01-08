Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 51-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being struck by a coach bus in Manhattan.
He was hit around 8 p.m. Tuesday while crossing Fifth Avenue near 59th Street in Midtown.
Police said the bus did not stay on the scene, and the search continues for the driver.
The victim was rushed to Cornell Medical Center for treatment.
The MTA said it does not believe the bus was one of its own.
Earlier Tuesday, a 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a city sanitation truck while walking with his mother in Queens. A 68-year-old woman also died after being hit by a cement truck in Brooklyn.