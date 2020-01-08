



This downtown residence towers above the surrounding buildings and offers a one-of-a-kind view, along with a highly styled interior.

Even before you step into the private residence at the Four Seasons at 30 Park Place, you can sense the exclusivity of the lifestyle there.

“We’re in the heart of Tribeca, and we are in Penthouse 82, which is our very top, top floor – full floor residence,” said Angeli DeCecchis, sales director for the Four Seasons private residences.

The 4,500 square foot space was designed by Robert A.M. Stern.

“Complete wow factor. This is the first room that you enter, so we set a really fantastic impression here with these views,” DeCecchis said.

The ceilings soar at 12 feet, and the furnishings were designed to maximize the sight lines framed by oversized windows. One notable feature of the home is the four terraces.

“We’re happy to say that we have the highest private residential outdoor space in all of the city,” DeCecchis said.

There’s one at each corner of the penthouse – an impressive 900 feet in the sky – to capture vistas from every direction. It’s said on a clear day you can see up to 80 miles, but close-ups of the city are just as stunning.

“We are looking east towards Brooklyn. You can see all the way out to the Rockaways, the Atlantic Ocean, Coney Island,” said DeCecchis.

Back inside, there’s a formal dining room.

“We wanted to really show with this custom table how much seating you can accommodate,” DeCecchis said.

Next, a chef’s kitchen.

“We wanted to build our oversized island,” said DeCecchis. “You can have seating here, less informal. But really a cozy, spacious kitchen.”

As for the rest of the home, there’s a library with a limestone fireplace, three bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

“The next space would be the master suite, which is on the southern wing of this home,” DeCecchis said.

To live large at 30 Park Place will cost you $25 million.