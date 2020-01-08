



NYPD detectives say they’re investigating a heinous killing in Queens.

Police sources say 92-year-old Maria Fuertes was found dead on a sidewalk, near her home in South Richmond Hill.

It happened just after midnight on Monday morning.

It’s unclear what happened to her but police call it a homicide.

Neighbors tell us she may have been coming back from her usual deli nearby.

The say she was beloved by the neighborhood.

The medical examiner is still determining the cause of death, but sources tell CBS2 investigators believe she may have been strangled.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.