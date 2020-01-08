



– A 23-year-old woman lost two teeth after she was attacked getting off the subway in the West Village Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Houston Street station around 6:30 a.m.

The victim had just exited the 1 train station and was headed to an exercise class when she was attacked. The suspect, who may have been homeless, was wearing all black and yelling incoherently, according to the victim.

The suspect ran off. No arrests have been made.

The victim was visibly distraught as she was led into an ambulance. She was taken to Beth Israel hospital in stable condition.

People in the area told CBS2’s Alice Gainer they were horrified, but not shocked.

“That’s bad. That’s bad. A lot of homeless around here, and is giving problems to us also every now and then. So, I’m very sorry for her,” one person said.

“We don’t have proper care for these people that are on the street, that are often times mentally ill and addicted, and I think that’s the real issue here,” said another.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.