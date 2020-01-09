



— Two of the suspects in the murder of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos are out on bail.

Fotis Dulos walked out of the Stamford courthouse on Thursday, while his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, went to the hospital, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

Fotis Dulos ignored questions as he left the courthouse after posting bond.

On Wednesday, a judge set bail at $6 million and ordered house arrest. Strict conditions will determine when Fotis Dulos can leave the Farmington mansion he built and was trying to sell.

Dulos’ former girlfriend was also released on house arrest and a $1.5 million bond. Troconis was taken from the courthouse to Stamford Hospital. Her yellow jump suit was briefly in view as she entered the emergency room. A source said Troconis was complaining of a medical issue.

Still in custody is Fotis Dulos’ friend and former attorney Kent Mawhinney, who has thus far been unable to post $2 million bond.

The arrest warrant links Mawhinney to a makeshift grave dug on the grounds of the East Granby Rod and Gun Club, Aiello reported. When authorities searched it in August there was no body in the grave.

Investigators believe Fotis Dulos killed his estranged wife Jennifer at her home in New Canaan then put the body in a grave he had prepared.

A former Connecticut chief prosecutor said Troconis and Mawhinney, facing murder conspiracy charges, have incentive to reveal any secrets they may be keeping.

“Friendships are friendships and love connections are love connections, but jail cells are jail cells and when people see them facing them that changes relationships,” former chief prosecutor Chris Morano said.

The arrest warrant outlines substantial DNA and surveillance video evidence. Still, the Fotis Dulos defense team said he’s innocent and without a body, this isn’t a whodunit, but a “what happened?”

Fotis and Jennifer Dulos’ five children remain in the care of their maternal grandmother. The arrest warrant hints at a motive, saying Fotis Dulos needed money, and wanted access to multi-million dollar trust funds set up for the children.