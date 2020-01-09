



— A private golf course looking to expand in Liberty State Park is sparking a huge controversy.

Some bird lovers say an expansion could mean forcing out some rare birds, CBSN New York’s Meg Baker reported Thursday.

Liberty State Park has been protected for more than 40 years. The big debate now is should its neighboring private golf course, Liberty National, be allowed to expand onto public land.

Advocates for the park, the group Friends of Liberty State Park, say absolutely not. The exclusive golf club wants to expand into waterfront land known as Caven Point and create three news holes. A spokesman has said doing so will help the club draw more high-profile PGA Tour events that create economic benefits for the state.

Environmentalists told Baker that plan would disrupt a migratory bird habitat. So sensitive is the situation, visitors are only allowed to walk through the area from March to October. The other half of the year the wildlife is too fragile.

A key vote by the Senate could come Thursday afternoon. The Liberty State Park Protection Act would prevent private developers from disrupting the public land.

If it is passed, the Assembly speaker will decide whether or not to put it up for a vote on Monday.