NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City subway and bus employees have a new contract after going eight months without one.
The Transport Workers Union Local 100 says union employees ratified the agreement with 66% of workers voting “yes.”
Workers will get almost 10% in pay raises over four years.
The contract covers more than 35,000 New York City transit and MTA bus employees.
