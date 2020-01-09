



— Two men in Mississippi are accused of using super glue to attach winning numbers to a losing lottery ticket, authorities said.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, visited the Mississippi Lottery Corporation headquarters in Flowood on Monday with a scratch-off ticket purportedly worth $100,000, Flowood Police said in a statement.

The ticket had been signed and was presented to the commission for payment, the police statement said.

Lottery officials contacted police and reported the ticket was fake and the suspects were taken into custody, CBS affiliate WJTV reported.

The ticket had been altered, with the winning numbers glued to it to match the prize, police said.

Both men were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and presenting a forged document over $1,000. Latham was additionally charged with providing false ID information.

Latham and Sparks, both of Columbus, Mississippi, are being held in the Rankin County Jail, their bonds were set at $51,000 and $20,000 respectively.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges.