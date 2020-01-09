



Holiday vacation may be over, but midwinter break is just six weeks away.

It’s never too early to start thinking about travel. If you’re hoping for a deal, you may have to book now.

Hopper’s travel and consumer trends expert Liana Corwin joined CBSN New York to break things down Thursday.

Corwin says flexibility is key, and shifting your desired travel dates by a couple days can save more than $50.

She also suggests that you set up deal alerts within the app, check for possible hotel packages with hidden deals, and book your flights by the end of the month.

Corwin recommends the following domestic and international destinations for the best February break (2/17-21) options:

Domestic

Nashville, Tennessee – $177 roundtrip. Prices will climb by $158 after Feb 3.

Charleston, South Carolina – $237 roundtrip. Prices are climbing already.

Denver, Colorado – $249 roundtrip. Prices will climb by $136 after Jan 25.

International

Barcelona, Spain – $319 roundtrip. Prices are expected to drop as low as $201 over the next two weeks.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – $322 roundtrip. Prices will climb by at least $175 after Feb 9.

Watch the full interview above for more.