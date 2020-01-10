CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man seen on video punching a sanitation worker in the Bronx.

The assault happened on around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 2 along Edward L. Grant Highway in the Highbridge section.

Police said the suspect approached a cleaning crew and punched the supervisor in the head.

The 41-year-old victim was not seriously hurt and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.

