NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man seen on video punching a sanitation worker in the Bronx.
The assault happened on around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 2 along Edward L. Grant Highway in the Highbridge section.
Police said the suspect approached a cleaning crew and punched the supervisor in the head.
The 41-year-old victim was not seriously hurt and refused medical attention.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.