NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo made his annual State of the State address this week, unveiling a batch of proposals as the state faces a crushing multi-billion dollar budget gap.
Now, taxpayers are bracing for what’s to come.
Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis is a staunch critic of the governor.
She’s currently in a tight Congressional race that’s drawing national attention with freshman Max Rose in New York’s 11th District, covering Staten Island and part of Southern Brooklyn.
The five-term Albany lawmaker joined CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”
