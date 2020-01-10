CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo made his annual State of the State address this week, unveiling a batch of proposals as the state faces a crushing multi-billion dollar budget gap.

Now, taxpayers are bracing for what’s to come.

Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis is a staunch critic of the governor.

She’s currently in a tight Congressional race that’s drawing national attention with freshman Max Rose in New York’s 11th District, covering Staten Island and part of Southern Brooklyn.

The five-term Albany lawmaker joined CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”

