NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It was a proposal made in Disney heaven.
Lee Loechler, a real-life Prince Charming, proposed to his high school sweetheart Stuthi David last month with the help of her favorite movie, “Sleeping Beauty.”
Watch: ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Proposal
An illustrator swapped the main characters with animated versions of the couple. At one point, the animated Lee appeared to toss a ring from the screen into real-life Lee’s hands, and he dropped to his knee to make his proposal.
“It’s not every day you get to propose to your high school sweetheart, so I want to take my time, savor this moment,” Lee said.
Stuthi was stunned.
“I thought there was something wrong with the movie,” she said. “That was so good!”
Much to Stuthi’s surprise, the theater was filled with family and friends, making the proposal even sweeter.
The video has since gone viral, racking up more than 2.2 million views.