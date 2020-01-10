Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The scandal at the George Washington Bridge is going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Next week, the justices will hear arguments on whether to throw out the convictions of two former aides to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni were convicted of purposely changing traffic patterns near the bridge which caused major gridlock.
Prosecutors argued it was a plot to punish Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, who’s a Democrat, because he didn’t endorse Christie, a Republican.
The former governor was never charged in the so-called “Bridgegate” case.
The Supreme Court’s decision is expected this spring.