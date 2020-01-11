NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding four people wanted for push-in robbery in the Bronx.
It happened Tuesday at 3:25 p.m. at a building at Wood Road and West Avenue.
Police say a 53-year-old woman responded to a knock on her door by a female who identified herself as a representative of a home security company. When the victim opened the door, three men pushed open the door and stormed into the apartment, joined by the woman who knocked.
One of the bandits punched the victim repeatedly in the face. Another victim, 33, was also in the apartment at the time, police said.
The four then searched the apartment, stealing a Louis Vuitton bag, two iPads, a tablet computer and a wallet.
