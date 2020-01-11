Comments
Ramapo, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man has died following a fire at a home in Ramapo Saturday morning.
Ramapo police say they received a 911 call at 5:37 a.m. for a house on fire on Rockland Lane. When they arrived, they found the home ablaze.
At least six fire departments from neighboring areas arrived to help fight the fire.
Authorities discovered the body of a man inside the home after the fire was out.
No other injuries were reported.