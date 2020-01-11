



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a stunner of a Saturday it was! We had record warmth with temps in the upper 60s, which is more like early May! It was also dry throughout the day, but that will change tonight as a front nears the area.

Expect a risk for showers and maybe even some thunderstorms overnight into early tomorrow morning as temps will surge to the upper 60s again early in the day. As a powerful cold front sweeps through, the rain will taper but the winds will howl, with gusts up to 50 mph possible during the first half of the day.

Temps will drop pretty sharply tomorrow night, with high temps on Monday about 20 degrees colder in the upper 40s, so don’t put that warm coat away just yet!