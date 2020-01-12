Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn man is recovering after getting shot in his home during an attempted robbery.
Police say several suspects entered the 24-year-old’s man’s apartment and demanded money. The victim was allegedly pistol-whipped before being shot once in the leg.
It happened Thursday night near Park Place and Troy Avenue in Crown Heights.
The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The suspects left empty-handed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.