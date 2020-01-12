Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was shot and killed in the Bronx overnight and now the search is on for the gunman.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was shot and killed in the Bronx overnight and now the search is on for the gunman.
Police say the 36-year-old victim has been shot in the head when he was found just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night on Webster Avenue in the Claremont neighborhood.
The man was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not identified the man and no arrested have been made in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.