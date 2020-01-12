CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help finding a Brooklyn teenager who has been missing since Thursday.

The NYPD says 14-year-old Jenna Hospedales was seen around 3:15 p.m. getting on the G subway train at the Fulton Street station.

The Brooklyn Technical High School freshman was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

