By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! Compared to the past two mornings, today feels downright frigid! Don’t expect record-shattering temps in the upper 60s today, we’ll be stuck in the 40s! There will be some more clouds as well and just the slightest chance for a few sprinkles this afternoon.
Tomorrow will be another cool day in the mid 40s, but with more clouds and a better risk for wet weather, mainly in the afternoon.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next 7 with temps in the low & mid 50s. Unfortunately, we’ll have to deal with a good chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning…so make sure you keep the umbrella nearby!