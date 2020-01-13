Comments
SEAFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island family whose deck was destroyed when an SUV crashed into their yard has finally gotten some help.
The SUV lost control last month while exiting Sunrise Highway in Seaford.
The homeowners said it was the third time a vehicle crashed into their yard since November.
FLASHBACK: Long Island Family Fed Up With Vehicles Crashing Into Their Backyard
Following CBS2’s report, the Department of Transportation installed more than a dozen sand-filled barriers to protect their home.
“Without Channel 2, this wouldn’t have been done. Now my kids can go back in the yard and play basketball again,” said Calvin DuBois. “I’d like to say thank you.”
The DOT also repaired the family’s damaged fence.