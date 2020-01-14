Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man walked up to the altar of a Catholic church in Brooklyn and what he did got him arrested.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man walked up to the altar of a Catholic church in Brooklyn and what he did got him arrested.
Cameras caught the suspect interrupting this past Sunday’s mass at the St. Anthony of Padua Church in Greenpoint.
He’s seen pouring juice on the altar, then tossing the liquid at the priest.
Church attendees detained the suspect, who was later arrested.