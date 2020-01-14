



– A ceremony to welcome a new class of firefighters became a star-studded affair with “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen in the audience.

Just like his father, the younger Springsteen is also making New Jersey Proud, reports CBS2’s Christina Fan.

Sam Springsteen was officially sworn into the Jersey City Fire Department at City Hall on Tuesday, joining 14 others in his class.

The 26-year-old took a civil service exam in 2017. He graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and served as a volunteer firefighter at three different stations.

Sam is the youngest of Bruce Springsteen’s three children with wife Patti Scialfa, none of whom have followed them into show business.

MORE: Jessica Springsteen Has Sights Set On Olympic Equestrian Show Jumping

Both of his very proud parents were on hand after the ceremony.

“It was a long road, he’s very dedicated, quite a few years and we are just excited for him today,” said Bruce.

When asked about all the training he went through, Sam told CBS2 it definitely wasn’t easy.

His class brings the Jersey City Fire Department’s total to a historic total of 666 firefighters.