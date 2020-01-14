Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local leaders are taking action to prevent pedestrian and cyclist crashes in New York City involving trucks.
A discussion was held Tuesday at City Hall on what needs to be done, including calling on truck companies to add safety equipment.
“Getting side guards in the trucks, installing the technology so that all trucks get sensors in the vehicle, calling on national manufacturers,” Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said.
This comes after three pedestrians were killed in separate incidents involving trucks across three boroughs last week.
Rodriguez says officials have set a 2024 deadline to install side guards on all city trucks.