



Morning!

We have some clouds and rain around today, but not to worry, it’s far from an all day event. However, it’s best to have the gear just in case! We have showers arriving after noon, and heading north from the south & west. Temps are not a problem, they will be locked in the mid to upper 40s. Showers move out by dawn, and tomorrow is a much brighter day, temps go up too! Skies are partly cloudy again by Thursday with another lobe of low pressure passing the tri-state. Check back in for the latest, and we have a Snow chance this weekend! G