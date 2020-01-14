Astrologer Susan Miller: What Do The Stars Have Planned For You In 2020?Susan Miller, founder of AstrologyZone.com, has a preview of the year ahead.

Fieldtrip Chef JJ Johnson Shows Off His Tasty One-Dish Rice RecipesThere's something comforting about eating a nice, hot bowl of rice during the cold winter.

Furry Friend Finder: Buddy And RudolphoBuddy is an 8-year-old, 12-pound, hypoallergenic Shih Tzu. Rudolpho is a 1-year-old, 8-pound, Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix with a spot of black on the tip of his tongue.

Savor The Bronx Restaurant Offering Delicious, Diverse Eats At A DiscountIf you love good food and can't resist a bargain, it's time to savor the tastes of The Bronx.

Healthy Recipes To Help You Stick To Your New Year's ResolutionsA new year often signifies a fresh start for many people.

Tips To Help You Reach Your Weight Loss & Health Goals In 2020One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to lose weight and eat healthy, but that can be easier said than done.