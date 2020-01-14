Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Six jail guards at Rikers Island are accused of taking bribes to smuggle drugs and cellphones to inmates.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Six jail guards at Rikers Island are accused of taking bribes to smuggle drugs and cellphones to inmates.
Fifteen other people, including five inmates, are also charged in the scheme.
Prosecutors say the guards received thousands of dollars to get the contraband past security.
The New York City Department of Correction says two of the accused officers have been suspended without pay and will be terminated if found guilty.
The other four guards are no longer with the department.
I’ve heard the Therapy Aides at New York state’s Rockland Psychiatric Center often smuggled contraband to mental patients in the hospital.