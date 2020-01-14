Comments
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A probationary firefighter in Yonkers had an unforgettable first day on the job after helping to deliver a baby girl.
Security camera footage shows the firefighters holding the baby moments after the delivery.
Michael Iacovello says he and his fellow firefighters were called to an apartment building on Riverdale Avenue on Tuesday morning.
He says when they arrived, they heard a woman screaming in pain and that’s when he and other firefighters got to work.
“I was trained for this type of situation. We went in, the baby was crowning, sprung into action, got all the tools, the necessary kits available and everything went very smooth,” Iacovello said.
Iacovello says he was asked to cut the umbilical cord and was honored to do so.
The baby girl and mom are both doing well.