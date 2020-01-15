NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A local tribute has popped up for the latest adorable new character in the Star Wars universe.
There’s now a “Baby Yoda” mural in the East Village thanks to artist Will Power who painted it at the Second Avenue F train subway stop near Second Avenue and Houston Street.
“Baby Yoda” is a new character in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” While the show’s writers have not confirmed the alien infant is Yoda – in subtitles and credits, he simply referred to as “The Child” – he appears to be a being of the same species as the old Jedi teacher, and fans adopted the moniker shortly after the show’s debut.
Power said he chose to paint “Baby Yoda” because he’s a fan of Star Wars and wanted to create something to make the neighborhood kids happy.
For anyone looking to grab a selfie in front of the mural, it will only be up until Feb. 1.
For more on artist Will Power, check out his Instagram at @theartofwillpower.