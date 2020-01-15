



— A New Jersey community will soon install its first bike lines . The project is aimed at improving rider safety.

On Wednesday, CBSN New York’s Meg Baker was in Paramus, right by the Mildland School and the library off Midland Avenue. It’s the spot where Mayor Richard LaBarbiera said the borough will soon install bike lanes.

That particular stretch of Midland has a speed limit of 35 mph. The public library, an elementary school, municipal swimming pool and access to Bergen Community College are all along that route.

LaBarbiera said adding striped lanes on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the road will improve safety for cyclists connecting to these popular locations.

“This is really for the benefit of our residential neighborhoods, initially,” LaBarbiera said. “As we see the success of this pilot program, we’ll consider expanding it.”

Midland Avenue also runs between a popular 7.6-mile bike path in Saddle River County Park.

Paramus is known for its endless shopping malls off major highways like Route 17 and the Garden State Parkway. LaBarbiera said the borough was developed with motorists in mind, adding bike lanes won’t change that. However, he said adding the lanes will reflect a lifestyle change as people become more active and go green.

“We do see more people recreating to include bike riding, so, yes, hopefully this will provide safer travels for then,” LaBarbiera said.

Resurfacing work was already planned for this spring. The mayor said adding double bike lanes won’t cost much more. The road will not have to be widened and the sidewalks will not have to be replaced.