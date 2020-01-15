NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nearly one million Americans live with Parkinson’s disease.
The disorder of the nervous system that can strike at any age.
There’s no cure for Parkinson’s, but there is hope.
The Light of Day Foundation hosts Winterfest, a series of concerts to raise money and awareness about Parkinson’s and related diseases.
For the past two decades, a group of musicians have channeled the power of music to defeat this debilitating disease.
Over the years, top performers including Bruce Springsteen have supported the cause. Now the event is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Willie Nile, who has performed every year in Winterfest and is performing tonight, stopped by CBSN New York to discuss this years’ events. Check out his full interview in the video above.
After starting in New York City Wednesday night, the festival moves to Asbury Park this weekend. The main event is Saturday night at the Paramount theater.