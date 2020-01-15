CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Garden State Parkway, Local TV, New Jersey, New Jersey Turnpike, Woodbridge


WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A propane tanker truck overturned in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, causing a fiery scene and traffic back-ups.

A propane tanker truck overturned in New Jersey on Jan. 15, 2020, causing a fiery scene and traffic back-ups. (Photo Credit: CBS2)

Police say around 8:15 p.m., the truck crashed going northbound on the Turnpike in Woodbridge near Exit 11.

As of 11 p.m., only one lane was open and Exit 129 on the Garden State Parkway was closed.

The driver escaped with a minor injury.

Comments

Leave a Reply