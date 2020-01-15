Comments
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A propane tanker truck overturned in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, causing a fiery scene and traffic back-ups.
Police say around 8:15 p.m., the truck crashed going northbound on the Turnpike in Woodbridge near Exit 11.
As of 11 p.m., only one lane was open and Exit 129 on the Garden State Parkway was closed.
The driver escaped with a minor injury.