FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man suffered serious injury when a metal plate or wall fell and hit him on the head on Wednesday in Bergen County.
Police say 59-year-old James Weiss of Saddlebrook was flown by helicopter to St. Joseph’s Hospital from the site of the incident on Bender Court in Franklin Lakes.
Sources told CBS2 Weiss is an employee of Altona Custom Metal Works, a metal fabricator based in Little Ferry, N.J.
Authorities say Weiss was unresponsive at the scene and was listed in serious condition.