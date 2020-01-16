Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning everyone!
It’s definitely a day for a heavier jacket and some wind gear. We have a Wind Advisory that goes into effect at 9 a.m. and lasts all day through 7 p.m. We could see gusts up to 40 or even 50 mph! Expect a high temp of 46 degrees in New York City to feel like the 30s with the wind chill.
We’re even colder on Friday, waking up to wind chills in the single digits and teens. Brrrrr!!!
We’re also tracking some snow and rain for this weekend. Stay tuned for the latest on the forecast!