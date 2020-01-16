CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Stories, wind advisory


By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning everyone!

It’s definitely a day for a heavier jacket and some wind gear. We have a Wind Advisory that goes into effect at 9 a.m. and lasts all day through 7 p.m. We could see gusts up to 40 or even 50 mph! Expect a high temp of 46 degrees in New York City to feel like the 30s with the wind chill.

(Credit: CBS2)

We’re even colder on Friday, waking up to wind chills in the single digits and teens. Brrrrr!!!

(Credit: CBS2)

We’re also tracking some snow and rain for this weekend. Stay tuned for the latest on the forecast!

