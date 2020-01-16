Comments
SOUTH FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman found dead in her Long Island home was killed by what they’re calling “criminal asphyxiation.”
Kelly Owen, 27, was found dead in the First Avenue house she shared with her parents in South Farmingdale on Wednesday afternoon.
Her body was discovered after she failed to show up to assist with her daughter’s after-school program.
Investigators say it doesn’t appear anyone broke into the home, and they’re looking to speak with anyone who may have seen her during the day.