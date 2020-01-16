



– A woman has died after a falling piece of plywood hit her in the head in Queens, authorities said.

It happened at 10:40 a.m. near Main Street and 41st Road in Flushing.

Authorities say the victim, a 67-year-old woman, was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck. She was rushed to the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens where she died.

Authorities believe the piece of plywood may have become dislodged from a high point at a nearby construction site due to the wind.

The Department of Buildings has been called to the scene to investigate.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

“Heartbreaking news out of Queens,” Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

He said that the DOB is “investigating this site top-to-bottom to determine whether proper protocols were followed. Please keep the family and loved ones of this woman in your thoughts today.”

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the woman who was struck by falling debris today in Flushing. Such a horrific tragedy should never happen to anyone who is simply walking down the sidewalk, and it is a clear example of why building owners and city agencies need to ensure building facades are safe, especially during periods of high winds. Currently, a Stop Work Order exists on the property due to several outstanding violations, and I have called for the city to shut down the building until there is a greater understanding of this building’s safety and scaffolding is in place,” said City Council member Peter Koo.