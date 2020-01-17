NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Animators, creators and fans come together today at The Schomburg Center‘s 8th Annual Black Comic Book Festival in Harlem.
Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend during the festival using all the rooms and the library next door to accommodate the crowd, reports CBSN New York’s Charlie Cooper.
The Black Comic Book festival features more than 40 vendors and a dozen panels that focus on fantasy, sci-fi and graphic novels among other things. The event brings creators, illustrators, writers and independent publishers together for two days of programming and events for fans.
“There’s really this creative world that’s just exploding right now,” said Brian Jones, the Association Director of Education. “There’s a hunger for the stories and honestly we are victims of our success in growing this festival. It’s unbelievable.”
“It makes me feel comfortable coming here instead of going somewhere to a comic con and not being able to pick out something or a hero that looks like me,” said Aubri Morgan.
People attending the event are encouraged to contribute to The Schomberg Center’s growing collection of black independent comic books by bringing copies of old or new books from their home collection. All donations will become a part of The Schomburg’s growing archive.
The event ends Saturday at 8 p.m. Registration for both days is free and is open to the public.