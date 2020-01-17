Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people found guilty for their roles in the deadly East Village gas explosion will be sentenced today.
Prosecutors say building owner Maria Hrynenko, contractor Dilber Kukic and plumber Athanasios Ioannidis ran an illegal gas line into a building at 121 Second Avenue.
The blast killed Sushi Park busboy Moises Locon and customer Nicholas Figueroa on March 26, 2015. Thirteen other victims were also wounded, and three buildings were leveled.
Hrynenko, Kukic and Athanasios were convicted last November on manslaughter and second-degree assault charges, among others. They each face up to 15 years in prison.
Victim impact statements are expected at today’s hearing.