NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a health alert for airline passengers arriving from Central China.
Travelers who had direct or connecting flights from Wuhan, China, must have additional health screenings because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers are being screened for symptoms at three U.S. airports: JFK, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 100 additional staff has been added to the three airports.
Health officials say the risk for exposure to coronavirus is considered low.