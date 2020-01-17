



The Farmingdale community is at a loss to explain why a 27-year-old mother was found suffocated in her bed on their quiet, close-knit suburban street.

The victim, Kelly Owen, was discovered mid-afternoon Wednesday after police responded to her home on First Avenue for a report of a “female not breathing.” The medical examiner’s office has determined the cause of death was asphyxiation.

“We looked at the house, and there’s no obvious signs of break-in. We scoured the area. We’re looking into her past, and anyone that knows her,” said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County police.

Police say she lived in the house with her parents, brother and her 6-year-old daughter. Kelly was a nursing student who was on school break at the time of her death.

Her distraught aunt arrived on the scene and begged that police find the killer.

Kelly’s parents and brother answered the door in obvious distress and drove away soon after, reported CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan.

According to detectives, the family reported that Wednesday morning, Kelly awoke at 8 a.m., got her daughter ready for school, and her father took the child to school. That afternoon, her parents returned home and found her car still in the driveway. Typically Kelly would go to the school to help at her daughter’s afterschool program.

“You’re supposed to be safe at home, especially in your own bed. And if you have children, that’s even more devastating. I don’t know what I’d do. I feel so bad for her family, for the child. I hope we can find out who did it and they get justice for it,” said neighbor Barbara Cortez.

Neighbors are working closely with police, sharing home security video, hoping to spot anyone suspicious entering or leaving the Owens’ South Farmingdale home.