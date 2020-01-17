



— Coming to Orange County this summer, 30 million Lego bricks that will make up the world’s largest Legoland

As construction crews make major progress, parts of rides are now being shipped in, and CBS2 got an exclusive tour.

It’s a warehouse that’s looking more like a toy box every day as the rides for the highly anticipated Legoland New York Resort in Goshen are starting to arrive.

“We have ride manufacturers all over the world that are building these rides, manufacturing these rides, sending them to us,” said Matt Besterman, Legoland New York Resort’s PR manager.

Fifty rides and attractions in total will be installed on the 150-acre campus, but first, they’re stored in an undisclosed warehouse.

“This is really where the magic comes together. We are building the largest Legoland theme park ever built,” Besterman said.

Each ride is designed to scale to make it look like they’re built out of Lego bricks. For the water park lover, there’s the Rogue Rider. The hands-on ride is similar to a Jet Ski. Friends and family who are watching can also have some fun.

“Friends off the ride are going to be hitting these buttons, sending these big water masses, lots of opportunities to get wet. You’re going to be on a Jet Ski, weaving in and out,” said Andy Martin, creative lead of Legoland Developments.

Then there’s the Ninjago. The 4-D ride will have riders feeling like ninjas.

“You’re going to be throwing fireballs, ice balls, lightning to defeat all the various evil villains,” Martin said.

The theme park wouldn’t be complete without its iconic dragon coaster, which is also at other Legoland locations. Organizers say you can expect just as much fun.

“You go through this really cool indoor theatrical scenes, lots of Lego bricks. I think tens of thousands are used to create these awesome scenes, including a massive dragon,” Martin said.

The theme park is welcome to kids of all ages but is designed for children ages 2-12.

“All of our rides are designed to be a kid’s first. This is a kid’s first theme park experience, their first time riding a roller coaster, so it’s not too big or too scary,” Besterman said.

But it’s sure to be full of plenty of thrills.

Legoland New York opens July 4, but tickets and annual passes are now on sale. For more information, visit legoland.com/new-york.