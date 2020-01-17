Comments
SAYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County police officer made a surprising discovery Friday morning on the Sunrise Highway.
SAYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County police officer made a surprising discovery Friday morning on the Sunrise Highway.
Sgt. Theodore Martinez says he was driving eastbound on the road in Sayville around 11:30 a.m. when he saw a pig on the side of the road.
He pulled over, and a woman told him she was transporting four pigs to an animal rescue when three of them escaped.
Officers were able to rescue all of the animals in separate locations along the highway.
Police say all of them appeared uninjured and were taken to a wildlife rescue center.