NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Giants have hired Jason Garrett to be their new offensive coordinator in 2020.

Garrett comes to New York with 10 seasons of coaching experience. All of them in the NFC East, in which he compiled a record of 85-67.

The former Cowboys coach hasn’t called plays since 2012, and now he’ll be tasked with developing Daniel Jones into a franchise quarterback.

Coach Joe Judge also announced Friday that Thomas McGaughey will return as special teams coordinator and Patrick Graham will serve as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

